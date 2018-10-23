Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Elevated to 53-man roster
Yelder was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.
The undrafted rookie tight end latched on with Kansas City's practice squad after he was cut by the Saints in the preseason. Yelder worked hard enough to earn a promotion, and could see a role primarily on special teams and provide depth at tight end for the Chiefs.
