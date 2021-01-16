site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Lands on IR
Yelder (groin) has been placed on IR by Kansas City.
With Yelder on IR, Ricky Seals-Jones has been activated from Kansas City's practice squad to serve as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Nick Keizer.
