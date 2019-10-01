Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Makes first impact
Yelder reeled in both of his two targets for 43 yards Sunday against the Lions.
Yelder had not recorded an offensive snap prior to Sunday's game, but he made the most of his five snaps. He's still behind both Travis Kelce and Blake Bell on the depth chart, though Yelder could prove the better fantasy option should Kelce miss time.
