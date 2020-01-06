Yelder collected just three passes for 50 yards on four targets during 2019.

Yelder was a darkhorse candidate to see some run behind Travis Kelce at the tight end position but it never really materialize, with the second-year tight end remaining behind Blake Bell for reps. While Bell is set to become an unrestricted free agent, Yelder is an exlusive-rights free agent, meaning the Chiefs could tender him a league-minimum contract and keep him around for another season. Even if Yelder is back and Bell is gone, Yelder remains unlikely to see receive much fantasy attention in 2020 as long as Kelce remains healthy.