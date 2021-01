Yelder compiled just seven catches for 36 yards on 11 targets during the 2020 campaign.

Yelder appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and logged 194 offensive snaps, but it's not hard to understand why he saw very few balls tossed his direction in a Chiefs passing offense loaded with talent. Yelder's two-year deal with the Chiefs expires this offseason, but he remains a restricted free agent and would return to Kansas City if the front office elects to match any offers from other clubs.