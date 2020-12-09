site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Deon Yelder: No targets Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 8, 2020
Yelder wasn't targeted during Sunday's 22-16 win over Denver.
The 25-year-old has played 15 offensive snaps in each of the past three games and has one catch for two yards during that stretch. Yelder should continue working as Kansas City's No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Nick Keizer.
