Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Notches touchdown in preseason opener
Yelder (hamstring) hauled in two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Bengals.
Yelder is slated to serve as the team's top backup at the tight end position this season behind Travis Kelce, and his impact in the opener is a positive sign that he may be able to step in and produce should Kelce miss time. Yelder appeared in just three games as a rookie in 2018 but didn't record any regular-season stats.
