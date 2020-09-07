site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Ready to rock
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
Yelder (groin) was a full participant in Monday's practice.
Yelder dealt with a groin strain throughout training camp, but he's managed to put the issue behind him ahead of Thursday's season-opener against the Texans. He's set to contribute as a reserve option in Kansas City's tight end corps.
