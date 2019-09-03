Coach Andy Reid indicated that Yelder (ankle) "is healthy and ready to roll" ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jaguars, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Yelder should slot in as the Chiefs' second-string tight end in the opener after battling an ankle injury during portions of the preseason. The role netted Demetrius Harris just 12 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns last season, but Yelder could gain fantasy relevance should start tight end Travis Kelce miss any time