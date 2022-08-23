Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Gore (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gore rushed five times for 11 yards across 18 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders and presumably picked up the thumb injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it could cost him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the projected starter with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones as primary backups, but rookie Isiah Pacheco has also made waves during training camp. With those four healthy, Gore will have a tough time hanging on to a spot during the final roster cuts, especially if the thumb injury remains a concern.