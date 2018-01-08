Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Definitely playing ball' in 2018
Johnson said following the Chiefs' 22-21 AFC wild-card loss to the Titans on Saturday that he intends to play in the NFL in 2018, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. "I'm definitely planning on playing ball again. That's not a question," Johnson said. "But it's not the time to talk, I guess, [about] where I'm going to be playing it."
The 35-year-old Johnson, a 13-year NFL veteran and two-time All-Pro selection, shouldn't have trouble finding a job next season, but it's unclear if the career-long Chief will remain in Kansas City. The linebacker saw a slight decline in playing time in 2017 and the Chiefs are able to save $8 million against the salary cap by cutting Johnson, so it may not behoove the organization to retain him. Johnson wrapped up the regular season with 71 tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games.
