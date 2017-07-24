Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Left off PUP list to begin camp
Johnson (Achilles) will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, James Palmer of NFL.com reports.
Johnson, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon last December, would figure to be healthy if he's in fact been deemed physically able to perform. However, don't be surprised if the Chiefs limit his reps in training camp and the preseason.
