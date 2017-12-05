Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Notches season-high for tackles
Johnson collected nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's game against the Jets.
Johnson added a half tackle for a loss during the tilt but most notably totaled a season-high mark for tackles. The 35-year-old linebacker is on pace for his worst campaign since 2009 and may be finally showing signs of his age in the middle of Kansas City's defense.
