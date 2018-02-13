Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Will hit free agency in March
The Chiefs announced Tuesday that Johnson would become an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires at the start of the new league year March 14.
Johnson was owed $8 million in 2018, but based on the terms of the restructured deal the veteran linebacker agreed to last offseason, the Chiefs had the luxury of voiding his contract without any consequences. After registering only 71 tackles in 2017 -- the second-lowest total of his career for any season in which he played at least 13 games -- Johnson may have to settle for a part-time role regardless of where he lands in free agency. If Johnson is unable to gain much traction in free agency, it's conceivable that the Chiefs could bring him back at a reduced cost, something the 35-year-old might be amenable to after spending all 13 years of his career in Kansas City.
