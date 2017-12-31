Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Won't play Sunday

Johnson will rest during Week 17's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Johnson has accrued 71 tackles, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble through 15 games, and there's no reason to risk injury ahead of the playoffs. The Chiefs will instead deploy Kevin Pierre-Louis and Ramik Wilson to fill in at inside linebacker.

