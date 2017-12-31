Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Won't play Sunday
Johnson will rest during Week 17's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Johnson has accrued 71 tackles, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble through 15 games, and there's no reason to risk injury ahead of the playoffs. The Chiefs will instead deploy Kevin Pierre-Louis and Ramik Wilson to fill in at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Notches season high for tackles•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Left off PUP list to begin camp•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Runs individual drills•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Sights on training camp return•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Accepts pay cut to free up cap space•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: Hopes to be ready by training camp•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...