Nnadi (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Nnadi suffered a knee injury during the practice week and sat out of Friday's session. The third-year defensive tackle is in danger of missing the first game of his NFL career. He sits with 47 tackles through 15 games this year, one stop shy of tying last year's career high in the category.