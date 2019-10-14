Nnadi (elbow) was a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate.

Nnadi didn't appear bothered by anything during this past Sunday's game against the Texans, as he played a career-high 76 defensive snaps. Still, his elbow will be closely monitored during this week's practices leading up to Thursday's game against the Broncos.

