Nnadi (elbow) won't practice Wednesday, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports.
Nnadi is still feeling the effects of an elbow injury suffered in the first quarter of this past Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round. Neil Farrell could fill in on the interior of the defensive line for Sunday's divisional round game in Buffalo if Nnadi remains unavailable.
More News
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Won't return to wild-card game•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Exits with elbow issue Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Will stick with Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Stays with Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Back to full speed•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Limited at practice Wednesday•