Nnadi (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Nnadi appears to have been struck by a sudden illness, causing the defensive tackle to miss Thursday's session. If the 29-year-old can practice tomorrow, he should be all set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans. Even if Nnadi needs another day of recovery, the starter will likely be ready to play come game day.