Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Good to go
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
5:06 pm ET 1 min read
Nnadi (ankle) practiced in full Tuesday.
Nnadi was limited by an ankle injury Tuesday, but he's now resumed participating in practice without restrictions. He'll draw his usual start at defensive tackle during Thursday's regular-season debut against the Texans, barring any setbacks.
