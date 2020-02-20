Nnadi racked up 48 tackles (18 solo), a sack, an interception and a forced fumble during his 16-game 2019 campaign.

Nnadi's improved production in his second professional season corresponded with an increase of more than 150 snaps recorded. With Chris Jones a candidate to hit free agency this offseason, there's a chance that Nnadi could slide into an even more prominent role on the defensive line next season. However, there's a good chance the Chiefs will extend Jones, which would likely result in a similar role for Nnadi next season.