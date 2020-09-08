Nnadi (ankle) was a limited participant in Monday's practice.
Nnadi will have two more opportunities to up his level of practice participation ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Texans. In the event that the starting defensive tackle is in any way limited Week 1, Khalen Saunders would stand to handle increased snaps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Improves in sophomore campaign•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Grabs first career interception•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Sack in Detroit•
-
Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi: Full participant Tuesday•