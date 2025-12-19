Nnadi (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The veteran defensive tackle from Florida State didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to an illness, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Sunday's contest. Nnadi is now in line to miss his first game of the season in Week 16, meaning Mike Pennel and Jerry Tillery will likely have have larger roles with the Chiefs' first-team defensive line.