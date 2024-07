The Chiefs placed Nnadi (triceps) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Nnadi suffered a triceps injury during Kansas City's wild-card win over the Dolphins after suiting up for all 17 of the team's regular-season games, and he was sidelined during OTAs. The defensive tackle can be activated from the PUP list at any point throughout training camp, though at this time it remains to be seen whether he'll be available for the Chiefs' playoff opener against Jacksonville on August 10.