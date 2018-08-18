Nnadi (elbow) played 28 snaps on defense during Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, racking up three tackles and a sack.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nnadi likely has some leash to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season. His production against the Falcons certainly helps his chances, and he could have a decent opportunity to rotate in on the defensive line as a rookie.