Nnadi (elbow) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Nnadi was a limited participant Monday but his return to full participation puts him on track to play Thursday. The 23-year-old has 26 tackles (11 solo) with one sack and one forced fumble as he's played about 80 percent of the snaps in the last two games.

