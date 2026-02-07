Nnadi ended the 2025 season with 16 tackles, including 10 solo tackles, over 15 games.

Nnadi signed a one-year contract with the Jets, but ended up being traded back to the Chiefs before the start of the regular season for a conditional 2027 draft-pick swap. Finding himself back in familiar circumstances, the defensive tackle was able to log five more tackles (seven more solo tackles) than in 2024. The 29-year-old was able to prove he can still be an effective run defender at this stage of his career, and will surely be an attractive target for any team looking for a cost-effective lineman familiar with 4-3 defenses.