Play

Nnadi recorded eight tackles (five solo), a sack and a forced fumble across 40 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Nnadi only played in about half of the defensive snaps Sunday but made his presence felt throughout the contest, as he was tied for the team-lead in tackles. It also marked his first career sack, a strip-sack of Matthew Stafford that came early in the third quarter.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories