The Chiefs placed Nnadi (triceps) on injured reserve Friday.

Nnadi had already been ruled out for the AFC Championship Game after sustaining a triceps injury during the Chiefs' wild-card win over the Dolphins. Now that he's been placed on IR, the veteran defensive tackle would also miss the Super Bowl if Kansas City were to advance. Both Neil Farrell and Tershawn Wharton could see increased time on the Chiefs' defensive line for the remainder of the team's playoff run.