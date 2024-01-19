Nnadi (elbow) is out for Sunday night's game agains the Bills, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Nnadi was injured in the opening quarter in last weekend's win over the Dolphins, and he's now going to miss the divisional round tilt. He played over 45 percent of the defensive snaps this season, starting all 17 games. Tershawn Wharton is likely the next man up alongside Chris Jones.