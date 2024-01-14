Nnadi (elbow) has been ruled out from re-entering Saturday's playoff game against Miami.
Nnadi hurt his left elbow in the first quarter, and the issue is serious enough to keep him from returning to the wild-card matchup. Prior to being ruled out, he had posted one assisted tackle. With Nnadi unable to continue, Mike Pennel is likely to see more work on defense.
