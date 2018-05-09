Chiefs' D'montre Wade: Inks deal with Kansas City

Wade signed a contract Saturday with the Chiefs, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

An NFL Scouting Combine invitee, Wade didn't display enough for teams to warrant a selection in April's draft. He will, however, get his chance to make a name for himself in training camp with the Chiefs. Wade still faces an uphill battle and will need to prove himself on special teams to secure a 53-man roster spot.

