Smith (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Smith spent some time on the sideline in the first half and has officially been deemed questionable to return at halftime. In Smith's absence, Wanya Morris will be tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side at left tackle.
