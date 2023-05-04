Smith signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Chiefs on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Smith spent the first eight years of his career in Tampa Bay while playing left tackle. Pelissero suggests he'll occupy the same role in Kansas City, which will in turn push fellow offseason addition Jawaan Taylor to the right side. The Chiefs have invested significantly in their offensive line this offseason, which should be good news for their already high-powered offense.
