Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Absent from practice
O'Daniel (calf) did not practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
O'Daniel sat out last week's divisional-round win over the Colts due to a calf injury, and continues to manage his recovery. The rookie third-round pick will likely need to practice in some capacity this week for any chance of suiting up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Patriots. Ben Niemann will likely receive another slight uptick in rotational snaps if O'Daniel is unable to go.
