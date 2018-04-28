Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Chiefs select in third round

The Chiefs selected O'Daniel in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 100th overall.

O'Daniel (6-foot-1, 223 pounds) is an undersized linebacker, but one with the athleticism to potentially make up for it (4.61-second 40, 6.64-second three-cone). The Chiefs might groom him to very specifically back up Eric Berry's patented rover-type position while primarily tasking him with special teams work otherwise, at least initially in his NFL career. He was a leading contributor in 2017 on the always tough Clemson defense, posting 88 tackles (11.5 for loss), five sacks, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns. He could be a Wesley Woodyard sort of player eventually, but he's probably not poaching enough snaps from Reggie Ragland or Anthony Hitchens to make a 2018 IDP impact.