O'Daniel did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thumb injury, ArrowheadPride.com reports.

O'Daniel, who was selected 100th overall by the Chiefs in April, is nursing what appears to be a minor thumb injury. His status for Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans is now up in the air, while Terrance Smith and Raymond Davison could see additional reps behind starting inside linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland during O'Daniel's potential absence.

