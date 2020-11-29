site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Departs Sunday's game
O'Daniel was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
O'Daniel exited in the first quarter. This is a key loss for the Chiefs' special-teams coverage, as O'Daniel leads the team with six special-teams tackles this year.
