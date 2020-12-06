site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Heads to IR
RotoWire Staff
Dec 5, 2020
Daniel (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
O'Daniel can return in Week 16 for a matchup against the Falcons. The 2018 third-round pick has played almost exclusively on special teams this season, recording six tackles while covering punts and kicks. More News
