Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Returns to practice
O'Daniel (thumb) was seen in full pads during Saturday's practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
O'Daniel missed this entire week of practice after suffering a thumb injury, but he looks to be back to full health given his return Saturday. O'Daniel, who was selected with the 100th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is in line to play a reserve role at linebacker this season.
