O'Daniel (hamstring) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

O'Daniel missed the last two games due to the hamstring issue but is primed to return in Week 7. The 25-year-old has yet to play a defensive snap this year and should return to his role on special teams.

