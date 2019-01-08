O'Daniel was held out of Tuesday's practice due to calf and ankle injuries, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

O'Daniel saw a decent portion of snaps over the last half of the season while operating as a backup linebacker. There's no indication to this point that his injury is severe, but if he's forced to miss Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Colts it'll likely mean a much larger workload for fellow backup Ben Niemann. O'Daniels' ability to practice the rest of the week will give a better indication of his status for Saturday's game.