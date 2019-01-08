Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Sidelined Tuesday
O'Daniel was held out of Tuesday's practice due to calf and ankle injuries, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
O'Daniel saw a decent portion of snaps over the last half of the season while operating as a backup linebacker. There's no indication to this point that his injury is severe, but if he's forced to miss Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Colts it'll likely mean a much larger workload for fellow backup Ben Niemann. O'Daniels' ability to practice the rest of the week will give a better indication of his status for Saturday's game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...