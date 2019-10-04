Play

O'Daniel (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

O'Daniel didn't participate in practice this week, so he'll look to get healthy before Week 6's matchup with the Texans. The second-year pro has played strictly on special teams through the first four weeks.

