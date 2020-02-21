Chiefs' Dorian O'Daniel: Special-teams role in 2019
O'Daniel had eight tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season contests in 2019.
O'Daniel's primary contributions for Kansas City came on special teams, as he recorded 293 such snaps as opposed to only five snaps on defense. The 25-year-old will spent the offseason competing to retain a similar role for 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every...
-
Dynasty trade charts, rankings, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently available at CBS Sports?...
-
Tight End Dynasty Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings makes the case that Mark Andrews should be the No. 2 tight end in Dynasty.
-
Busts 1.0: Hard acts to follow
These 12, some among the biggest stars of 2019, are unlikely to be worth what it will take...
-
Sleepers 1.0: High on Burrow
Only Matthew Stafford breaks the mold in our annual pre-NFL Draft rendition of Sleepers 1.0...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Prime draft targets
You've got to hit on some breakouts to win Fantasy leagues. Here are a dozen early contenders...