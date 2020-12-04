Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said "it's going to take a minute" for O'Daniel to return from a high-ankle sprain, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

This is a significant loss for the Chiefs special-teams unit, as O'Daniel had garnered over 70 percent of the snaps in that department over his first 10 appearances of the season. He was forced to exit in the first quarter of Kansas City's Week 12 win over the Buccaneers. Based on his coach's assessment, it appears he may be out for an extended period.