O'Daniel will likely continue to play a crucial role on the Chiefs' special team unit this season, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.

O'Daniel was on the field for over half of the special team's snaps in each game last season. The 24-year-old logged 292 snaps on special teams and 311 snaps on defense over 16 contests in his rookie season, recording 34 tackles (21 solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. O'Daniel missed both of Kansas City's playoff games with an ankle injury, but that seems to be a long-forgotten issue.