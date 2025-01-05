Tranquill is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Tranquill probably won't see the field Sunday due to the Chiefs being locked in as the AFC's No. 1 seed for the postseason. Nick Bolton is also active, but Blake Lynch, Cam Jones and Leo Chenal will likely see most of the snaps at linebacker in Week 18.
