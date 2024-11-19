Tranquill finished with eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Bills.
The linebacker also played on more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps for the 10th time in 10 games this season. Tranquill has 57 tackles (32 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery this season.
