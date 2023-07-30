Tranquill (neck) returned to practice Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Tranquill strained his neck in practice Friday, which took him off the field for the remainder of the day. The 27-year-old is presumably fully recovered and will now continue working to earn a starting role in the Chiefs' linebacker corps.
