Tranquill is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday against the Packers.
Tranquill left the game on the opening series and headed to the locker room, where he is being evaluated for a concussion. Jack Cochrane is likely to see additional playing time for the duration of Tranquill's absence.
More News
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies sack in third straight game•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Tallies nine tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Compiles eight tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Back to practice•
-
Chiefs' Drue Tranquill: Strains neck in practice•